MADRID, April 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain's second biggest bank is due to post its first quarter earnings before the market opens. Analysts expect net profits to drop by 18 percent from a year ago due to writing down some soured property assets.

BANKINTER

Analysts expect the bank to post a 14-percent fall in first-quarter earnings, before the market opens.

ABERTIS

The toll-road company will hold a conference call at 1000 GMT to discuss its first-quarter results.

ANTENA 3

The television broadcaster holds a shareholders' meeting to approve its merger with peer La Sexta.

