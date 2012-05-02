MADRID May 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REE

Bolivia is nationalizing the local unit of Spain's Red Electrica, President Evo Morales said on Tuesday, a move that could further widen the breach between foreign investors and the South American country.

MARKETS

Stock markets reopen after May Day, but volumes likely to remain low with holidays observed in Madrid.

BANKS

Spain's Central Bank is consulting with international bankers and property experts on setting up a holding company to value and sell off toxic real estate assets from the country's troubled financial sector, two sources said on Monday.

SANTANDER

Santander's plan to launch an IPO of its Mexican division shows the bank has more flexibility to boost its capital than other Spanish lenders, Fitch Ratings says.

