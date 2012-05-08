MADRID May 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Rodrigo Rato stepped down on Monday as chairman of ailing Spanish lender Bankia SA, helping to clear the way for a rescue plan that the government hopes will persuade international investors of the country's financial stability.

GAS NATURAL

The Gas company is due to post first-quarter results before the market opens, and to have a conference call at 0800 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters are predicting on average that net profit will have increased by 3.4 percent from the same period last year.

ACS, HOCHTIEF

Spanish builder ACS is due to post first-quarter results before the market opens, and to have a conference call at 1430 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters have predicted on average that net profit will have increased by 6 percent from the same period last year.

ACS's German unit Hochtief is also due to post its first-quarter earnings, and is expected to narrow its pre-tax loss for the period by 79 percent from January-March 2011.

