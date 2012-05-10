MADRID May 10 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Spain's government on Wednesday took over ailing lender
Bankia, the country's fourth biggest bank, trying to dispel
mounting concerns over the cost of a definitive cleanup of the
limping financial sector four years after a property market
crash.
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol is due to publish first-quarter
results before the market opens, revealing how much the loss of
its YPF unit in Argentina will impact earnings.
IBERDROLA, GAMESA, SACYR, INDRA
Iberdrolal and Gamesa are due to report first-quarter
results before the open while Sacyr and Indra will report after
the close.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on