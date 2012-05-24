MADRID May 24 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Spain said on Wednesday its rescue of problem lender Bankia
would cost at least 9 billion euros ($11 billion), as
the government tries to clean up a banking system that threatens
to drag the country deeper into the euro zone crisis.
GAMESA
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa has hired
engineer Ignacio Martin as new chairman to replace Jorge Calvet,
who has stepped down, the company said on Wednesday.
