BANKIA
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent danger
level on Monday and Bankia shares hit record lows after the
government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed
putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender. On Monday
evening, Bankia's parent group BFA also restated its 2011
results to reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss.
ACS
Spanish infrastructure group ACS said on Monday it
had signed a deal to sell power lines in Brazil for 423.4
million euros, plus 328.3 million euros of debt.
ACS did not disclose the buyer of the deal, subject to
regulatory approval. The Spanish company has been selling assets
to cut a large debt pile.
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol said on Monday it was
introducing a new management structure but stopped short of
creating the post of Chief Executive. For more click on [ID:
