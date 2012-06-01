BRIEF-Redan May prelim. revenue down 2 pct yoy
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE AT ABOUT 54 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 2 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, June 1 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
POWER TARIFF DEFICIT
The government wants to raise an annual 4 billion euros from power utilities through new taxes on electricity generation from 2013 to reduce a 24 billion euro tariff deficit, El Mundo reported, citing Industry Ministry sources.
PMI
Markit is due to release its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of manufacturing companies for May at 0713 GMT.
CODERE
Spain is set to award licences to internet betting operators for the first time on Friday.
* May ffb production 79,457 metric tonnes Source text (http://bit.ly/2r1L1Ie) Further company coverage: