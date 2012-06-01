MADRID, June 1 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

POWER TARIFF DEFICIT

The government wants to raise an annual 4 billion euros from power utilities through new taxes on electricity generation from 2013 to reduce a 24 billion euro tariff deficit, El Mundo reported, citing Industry Ministry sources.

PMI

Markit is due to release its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of manufacturing companies for May at 0713 GMT.

CODERE

Spain is set to award licences to internet betting operators for the first time on Friday.

