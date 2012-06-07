MADRID, June 7 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Spain's public prosecutor's office opened an investigation
into nationalized bank Bankia on Wednesday,
potentially heightening a backlash against the lender's bailout
that has so far been spearheaded by small shareholders groups.
BOND AUCTION
Spain will show it does still have access to markets when it
sells bonds on Thursday, even if there is growing concern over
the capacity of the country to prop up its ailing banks and keep
financing its debt at such prohibitive levels.
