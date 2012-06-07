(Adds details)

MADRID, June 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.

BANKIA

Spain's public prosecutor's office opened an investigation into nationalized bank Bankia on Wednesday, potentially heightening a backlash against the lender's bailout that has so far been spearheaded by small shareholders groups.

BOND AUCTION

Spain will show it does still have access to markets when it sells bonds on Thursday, even if there is growing concern over the capacity of the country to prop up its ailing banks and keep financing its debt at such prohibitive levels.

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos will name the new Bank of Spain governor at 1600 GMT.

