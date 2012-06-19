MADRID, June 19 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BILL AUCTION
Spain's Treasury will issue between 2 billion euros and 3
billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.77 billion) of 12 and 18-month
debt on Tuesday, with the cost of borrowing expected to rise.
INDITEX
The world's largest fashion retailer said on Monday it had
bought its flagship Zara store in London for 155 million pounds
($242.88 million) from German fund manager Deka.
SANTANDER
Santander said on Monday it would offer a scrip
dividend for all four dividend payments for 2012, compared to 3
out 4 of its 2011 payments.
