MADRID, June 19 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

A second and more detailed audit of Spanish banks will remain on schedule, due out on July 31, a spokesman for Spain's economy ministry said on Tuesday, denying an early report the assessment would be pushed back to September.

ROVI

The future of Spain's drug industry could be in jeopardy if the government does not prevent overspending regions from racking up more piles of unpaid medical bills in a sector bearing the brunt of austerity measures.

