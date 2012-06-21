MADRID, June 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The results of an independent audit of Spanish banks is due on Thursday, determining how much each must take from the new 100 billion-euro euro zone rescue fund.

AUCTION

Spain's borrowing costs will probably hit a new euro era high when it issues short and medium-term bonds at a debt auction on Thursday.

TELEFONICA

Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Wednesday it has failed to find a buyer for its German business E-Plus, whose sale was intended to fend off an unsolicited partial bid by Carlos Slim's American Movil. Telefonica had been seen as a potential buyer.

