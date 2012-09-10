MADRID, Sept 10 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL, CAIXABANK

La Caixa, the parent company of Caixabank and largest shareholder in oil company Repsol, is considering replacing Repsol's chairmain Antonio Brufau with the bank's CEO Juan Maria Nin, Expansion reported, citing unnamed board members.

POPULAR

Caixabank is considering a takeover of Banco Popular, Spain's sixth-biggest lender, says Expansion.

BANKS

Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Bankinter , Sabadell and Kutxabank will not need to request public money, according to prelminary stress test results, El Mundo reported.

In June, the consultancy Oliver Wyman said Spain's banks would need as much as 62 billion euros of extra capital from funds to be made available under a European rescue package. 

