MADRID, Sept 10 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REPSOL, CAIXABANK
La Caixa, the parent company of Caixabank and
largest shareholder in oil company Repsol, is considering
replacing Repsol's chairmain Antonio Brufau with the bank's CEO
Juan Maria Nin, Expansion reported, citing unnamed board
members.
POPULAR
Caixabank is considering a takeover of Banco Popular,
Spain's sixth-biggest lender, says Expansion.
BANKS
Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Bankinter
, Sabadell and Kutxabank will not need to
request public money, according to prelminary stress test
results, El Mundo reported.
In June, the consultancy Oliver Wyman said Spain's banks
would need as much as 62 billion euros of extra capital from
funds to be made available under a European rescue package.
