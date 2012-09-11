MADRID, Sept 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EQUITIES

Spanish firms are dashing into the bond market, taking advantage of a fall in interest rates after the European Central Bank pledged action to reduce the country's financing costs, and eager to move quickly in case the situation deteriorates again. For more click on

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on