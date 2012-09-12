MADRID, Sept 12 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SANTANDER, BBVA
Spain's three biggest banks - Santander, BBVA and La Caixa -
will each contribute up to 2 billion euros to the country's 18
billion euro regional liquidity mechanism (FLA) to be guaranteed
by state bonds, Expansion reported, citing unnamed source with
knowledge of the matter.
IBERIA
Spanish unions fear more than 6,000 lay-offs at air carrier
Iberia, owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), and the
sale of its handling business as part of a major restructuring
plan expected by the end of this month, Expansion reported.
ACS, SACYR
Spanish infrastructure fund Globalvia, owned by FCC
and Bankia, is negotiating the purchase of motorway
assets owned by debt-laden peers ACS and Sacyr in Spain and
abroad, Expansion reported, without citing sources.
REPSOL
The Spanish oil company has received at least six offers
from other firms for the package of stakes in liquefied natural
gas plants which it put up for sale earlier this year, sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Separately, Cinco Dias said Repsol will not be able to take
legal action against Argentina with the International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) over the loss of its
YPF unit until 2014 after a precedent set by a case by Daimler.