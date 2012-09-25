MADRID, Sept 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER

Banco Santander SA's sale of shares in its Mexican unit on Tuesday is oversubscribed, sources close to the deal told Reuters, even as investors grumble about the stock's valuations. The book on the sale closes on Monday.

TELEFÓNICA

Telefonica is seeking the listing fo up to 20 percent of its German unit 02 by the end of October, said financial daily Cinco Dias, citing sources with knowledge of the process.

