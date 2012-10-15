MADRID Oct 15 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next month and if it does the request would likely be dealt with alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package, euro zone officials said on Saturday.

Separately, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Saturday said investor sentiment over the country's fiscal situation was improving, leaving it in a strong position to meet its financial obligations through year-end.

SANTANDER

Spain's Santander said it pulled out of a deal to buy 316 UK branches from Royal Bank of Scotland as there was no chance of the deal completing by the end of this year and it was unwilling to extend the deadline again.

Separately, RBS Chairman Philip Hampton cast doubt on Saturday on the official reason given by Santander for its surprising decision to pull out of the 1.65 billion pound ($2.65 billion) deal.

FCC

Austrian construction group Alpine Holding, a unit of Spain's FCC, said on Sunday it expects to post a large 2012 loss, but expressed optimism it would be able to service its debt.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica is selling its Atento call centre business to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for about 1 billion euro, including debt, as it battles to reduce its debt.

BBVA

BBVA is in the process of selling 1.5 billion euros in toxic real estate assets ahead of the implementation of the so-called bad bank which aims to clean up the balance sheets of Spanish lenders, the financial daily Expansion said.

INDITEX

The world's largest fashion retailer and parent company of clothing chain Zara could double in 2013 its revenue from its online business to 500 million euros from the 243 million euros expected in 2012, said Expansion citing a BBVA report.