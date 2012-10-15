MADRID Oct 15 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
ECONOMY
Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next
month and if it does the request would likely be dealt with
alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for
Cyprus in one big package, euro zone officials said on Saturday.
Separately, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on
Saturday said investor sentiment over the country's fiscal
situation was improving, leaving it in a strong position to meet
its financial obligations through year-end.
SANTANDER
Spain's Santander said it pulled out of a deal to buy 316 UK
branches from Royal Bank of Scotland as there was no
chance of the deal completing by the end of this year and it was
unwilling to extend the deadline again.
Separately, RBS Chairman Philip Hampton cast doubt on
Saturday on the official reason given by Santander for its
surprising decision to pull out of the 1.65 billion pound ($2.65
billion) deal.
FCC
Austrian construction group Alpine Holding, a unit of
Spain's FCC, said on Sunday it expects to post a large 2012
loss, but expressed optimism it would be able to service its
debt.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica is selling its Atento call centre
business to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for about 1
billion euro, including debt, as it battles to reduce its debt.
BBVA
BBVA is in the process of selling 1.5 billion euros in toxic
real estate assets ahead of the implementation of the so-called
bad bank which aims to clean up the balance sheets of Spanish
lenders, the financial daily Expansion said.
INDITEX
The world's largest fashion retailer and parent company of
clothing chain Zara could double in 2013 its revenue from its
online business to 500 million euros from the 243 million euros
expected in 2012, said Expansion citing a BBVA report.