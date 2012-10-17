BRIEF-Do-Fluoride Chemicals plans JVs in new energy vehicles, chemicals
* Says it plans to set up new energy vehicle joint venture with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($29.38 million)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DIA
Shares in Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia were cut to "neutral" from "overweight" by HSBC, and to "hold" from "buy" by Jefferies on Wednesday.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica hopes to raise around 1.5 billion euros by selling part of its O2-branded German subsidiary on the stock market.
ECONOMY
Spain's government dodged a bullet on Tuesday when Moody's Investors Service affirmed its investment grade rating, assuaging widespread fears that the euro zone country would be cut to a junk rating.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Says it plans to set up new energy vehicle joint venture with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($29.38 million)
* Amends credit facility agreement with National Bank Of Kuwait, increases value to 175 million riyals from 105 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: