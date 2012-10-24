The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

Spanish power company Iberdrola reported 9 month net profit of 2.4 billion euros on Wednesday, in line with analysts' expectations. The utility is expected to announce divestments of more than 4 billion euros in its 2012-2014 strategic plan on Wednesday.

POPULAR

Spain's troubled lender Banco Popular said on Tuesday that its main shareholders backed a 2.5 billion euro share issue announced earlier this month to bolster its capital and avoid taking international aid.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on