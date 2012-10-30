MADRID Oct 30 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
SPANISH BAD BANK, BANKIA
Spain on Monday said it would apply steep discounts to property
assets transferred into a so-called bad bank and pledged
significant returns in a move to lure reluctant investors.
It will initially receive assets from state-rescued banks
worth 45 billion euros but is expected to manage assets worth 60
billion euros over time.
Bankia alone will contribute as much as 24.8 billion euros
of the assets.
ENAGAS
Spain's gas distributor Enagas is in negotiations to buy the
French pipeline unit TIGF, Expansion reported without citing
sources.
BME
Spain's stock market operator BME is due to report Q3
results after the market close, with net profit expected to fall
around 11 percent to 105.5 million euros.
FERROVIAL
Spanish construction company Ferrovial is expected to
announce EBITDA of around 665 million euros when it reports Q3
results on Tuesday after the market close.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Deutschland on Monday said a 23 percent stake in
the German unit of Telefonica had been placed with investors at
5.60 euros a share, with a total volume of 1.45 billion euros,
ahead of its market debut on Oct. 30.
ECONOMY
Spain's National Statistics Institute will publish the first
reading of the country's gross domestic product for the third
quarter, expected by analysts to show a fall of 0.4 percent on a
quarterly basis as a recession deepens.
