BBVA

Spain's second largest bank is expected to post a 45 percent fall in nine-month net profit on Wednesday before the market opens due to writedowns.

GRIFOLS

The blood products maker is expected to post a 347 percent rise in net profit on Wednesday before the market opens.

FERROVIAL

Spanish builder and infrastructure firm Ferrovial on Tuesday posted a slight rise in pro-forma net profit and a 10 percent rise in core earnings (EBITDA) as assets abroad compensated a slump in the Spanish construction market

BME

Spanish stock exchange operator BME said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit fell 11.3 percent to 105.1 million euros ($136.40 million) as uncertainty over whether Spain would become the next victim of the euro zone debt crisis hit equity investment.

ECONOMY

The deficit of Spain's central government came to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in the January-September period and was on track to come in lower than targeted at the end of the year, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday .

