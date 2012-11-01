The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS, POPULAR

The Bank of Spain gave the go ahead for the private capitalisation plans of banks Popular and Ibercaja on Monday though said it expected BMN, Caja 3, Ceiss and Liberbank to resort to public support.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday it will buy back preference shares worth 2 billion euros, confirming an earlier report, swapping the instruments for Treasury shares and/or bonds.

FERROVIAL

An arm of China's sovereign wealth fund has taken a 10 percent stake in the holding company controlling Britain's largest airport Heathrow, Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial said on Wednesday.

