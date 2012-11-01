The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
BANKS, POPULAR
The Bank of Spain gave the go ahead for the private
capitalisation plans of banks Popular and Ibercaja on Monday
though said it expected BMN, Caja 3, Ceiss and Liberbank to
resort to public support.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday it will buy back
preference shares worth 2 billion euros, confirming an earlier
report, swapping the instruments for Treasury shares and/or
bonds.
FERROVIAL
An arm of China's sovereign wealth fund has taken a 10
percent stake in the holding company controlling Britain's
largest airport Heathrow, Spanish infrastructure company
Ferrovial said on Wednesday.
