TELEFONICA
Telefonica sees little value in separately listing its
smaller Latin American affiliates, Expansion reported, citing
regional head of the Spanish telecoms company Santiago Fernandez
Valbuena.
SANTANDER
The UAE's Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Europe's
largest lender by market capitalization, Banco Santander, have
agreed to cooperate in trade and project finance as the Spanish
bank broadens its reach in the Gulf.
BANKS
The European Central Bank (ECB) is checking whether it may
have contravened its own strict rules by lending to Spanish
banks on overly generous terms, an ECB spokeswoman said on
Sunday.
