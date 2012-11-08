MADRID Nov 8 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
AUCTION
Spain will test appetite for its longer-term debt on
Thursday for the first time in a year and a half, and decent
demand could give it some leeway to delay a request for a
European bailout as its borrowing needs for the year would be
met.
IAG, VUELING
The International Airlines Group is considering a
full takeover of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling
while it prepares massive lay-offs at the country's flag carrier
Iberia.
Vueling's shares were suspended after the market closed.
REPSOL
The Spanish oil major is expected to report on Thursday a 75
percent rise in third-quarter adjusted net profit from a year
ago, thanks to production in Libya and Bolivia as well as
improved refining margins.
AMADEUS, ENDESA, GAMESA
Also due to report third quarter results on Thursday.