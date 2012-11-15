The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDRA

Spanish IT firm Indra reported on Wednesday a 36 percent fall in nine-month net profit to 93 million euros owing to one-off payouts and domestic weakness.

SACYR

Builder Sacyr Vallehermoso posted a nine-month net loss of 701 million euros on Wednesday after a writedown of its stake in oil firm Repsol and compared to a 34 million euro profit in the same period last year.

POPULAR

Spain's Banco Popular received orders for 11 percent of a 2.5-billion-euro rights issue on its first day, the bank said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Spain reports final third quarter GDP figures, which are expected to show the economy shrank 0.3 percent from a quarter earlier.

