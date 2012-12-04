The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERDROLA
UBS has cut its position on shares in Spanish utility
Iberdrola to neutral from buy.
ABERTIS
Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis and Canadian fund
Brookfield said they will launch a non-premium bid for the
remaining 40 percent of OHL Brasil in coming weeks.
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol filed a complaint against Argentina
at the World Bank's international arbitration forum on Monday
over the government's expropriation this year of Repsol's
controlling stake in YPF.