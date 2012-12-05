MADRID Dec 5 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BBVA
The Spanish government is designing a plan that would force
BBVA to invest in the country's bad bank after its resistance to
becoming a shareholder in the entity, Expansion reported, citing
unnamed sources with knowledge of the negotiations.
FRANCE TELECOM
France Telecom is finalising the purchase of Spanish mobile
operator Simyo, owned by KPN, for about 30 million euros before
year-end and plans to buy TeliaSonera's Yoigo in early
2013, newspaper El Economista reported, citing unnamed sources
with knowledge of the negotiations.
REPSOL
Repsol filed a U.S. lawsuit to block Chevron Corp's
deal with Argentina's YPF, ramping up the Spanish oil
company's legal response to the loss of its assets in Argentina.
POPULAR
Spain's sixth largest bank said on Tuesday its 2.5 billion
euro capital increase was oversubscribed.