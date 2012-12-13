MADRID Dec 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BOND AUCTION

Italy and Spain will find buyers for their bonds at parallel auctions on Thursday thanks to the potent effect of the European Central Bank's pledge to stand by vulnerable euro zone members.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica said the sale of its Atento call centre business will cut debt by 812 million euros ($1 billion) this year, helping the telecoms operator in its drive to reduce borrowings and save its credit rating.

GAMESA VISCOFAN

Spanish artificial casings firm Viscofan will replace wind turbine maker Gamesa on the Ibex-35 index after Dec. 31, the stock market's advisory committee said on Wednesday.

