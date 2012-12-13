The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
Spain's bad bank is in talks with private funds Pimco
, Fortress, Cerberus and KKR
over possible investment in the vehicle, Expansion reported on
Thursday, citing market sources.
MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL
The hotel group has signed an agreement with Chinese real
estate firm Greenland, allowing the Spanish company to manage
two hotels in China, Expansion reports.
ECONOMY
Spain's Treasury is planning to sell 1 to 2 billion euros
($2.6 billion) of bonds in three different maturities, including
a 28-year bond, the first time it has sold such a long-dated
issue in at least two years.
Inflation figures for Novemember are due at 0800 GMT.