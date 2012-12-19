The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Bankia chief Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said he would like the nationalised entity to be privatised through successive share listings, though he did not rule out the possibility the bank could be sold. "An auction is a possibility, but it's not the main scenario," Goirigolzarri said in an interview with Actualidad Economica, published in newspaper Expansion.

Bankia said on Tuesday it is paying 608 million euros to British insurer Aviva for its stake in a joint venture, to settle a dispute over the breaching of an exclusive distribution agreement.

TELEFONICA

Telecoms company Telefonica said on Tuesday it would invest $2 billion in Argentina in 2013 and 2014 to increase its client base and improve capacity, especially its mobile network. The group, which is expected to list its Latin American business, also said it transferred about half of the shares of its Peruvian unit to its Latin American holding company in a further step towards an Initial Public Offering.

REPSOL

China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) is interested in Repsol's natural liquefied gas division, El Confidencial reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.