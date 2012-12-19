The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Bankia chief Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said he would like
the nationalised entity to be privatised through successive
share listings, though he did not rule out the possibility the
bank could be sold. "An auction is a possibility, but it's not
the main scenario," Goirigolzarri said in an interview with
Actualidad Economica, published in newspaper Expansion.
Bankia said on Tuesday it is paying 608 million euros to
British insurer Aviva for its stake in a joint venture, to
settle a dispute over the breaching of an exclusive distribution
agreement.
TELEFONICA
Telecoms company Telefonica said on Tuesday it would invest
$2 billion in Argentina in 2013 and 2014 to increase its client
base and improve capacity, especially its mobile network. The
group, which is expected to list its Latin American business,
also said it transferred about half of the shares of its
Peruvian unit to its Latin American holding company in a further
step towards an Initial Public Offering.
REPSOL
China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) is
interested in Repsol's natural liquefied gas division, El
Confidencial reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.