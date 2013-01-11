MADRID Jan 11 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Spain's largest bank expects profits to recover in 2013
after its non-performing loans ratio peaks in the first half of
the year, Chairman Emilio Botin told UK financial magazine The
Banker earlier this month.
TELEFONICA, ABERTIS
Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it had agreed to sell
its 13 percent stake in satellite operator Hispasat to Spanish
infrastructure company Abertis and Paris-listed Eutelsat for 101
million euros.
