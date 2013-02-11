The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has decided not to list
its Latin American affiliate, online newspaper elconfidencial
reported, citing unnamed sources.
SABADELL
Chairman of Spain's Banco Sabadell Josep Oliu Creus said in
an interview published in Cinco Dias on Monday the bank would
focus on potential international acquisitions this year though
did not completely rule out studying opportunities at home.
ECONOMY
Fitch affirmed Spain's investment grade rating on Friday but
warned that it could still downgrade the country's sovereign
bonds in coming months on worries about the economy and public
debt levels.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on