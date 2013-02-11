The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has decided not to list its Latin American affiliate, online newspaper elconfidencial reported, citing unnamed sources.

SABADELL

Chairman of Spain's Banco Sabadell Josep Oliu Creus said in an interview published in Cinco Dias on Monday the bank would focus on potential international acquisitions this year though did not completely rule out studying opportunities at home.

ECONOMY

Fitch affirmed Spain's investment grade rating on Friday but warned that it could still downgrade the country's sovereign bonds in coming months on worries about the economy and public debt levels.

