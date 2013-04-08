The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACCIONA
Spanish infrastructure and energy group Acciona aims to sell
30 percent of its energy affiliate for around 1 billion euros,
online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing
financial sources.
DEOLEO, BANKIA
Spanish olive oil cooperative Hojiblanca is considering
buying nationalised lender Bankia's 16 percent stake in food
group Deoleo, Hojiblanca's director general said in a newspaper
interview published on Saturday.
REPSOL
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras and
partners, including Spain's Repsol, in remote offshore energy
projects are likely to use pipelines to ship natural gas to
market, dumping elaborate plans to develop floating factories to
liquefy the gas for export.
IAG
Industry sources said on Sunday that International Airlines
Group, which owns both BA and Spain's Iberia, appeared close to
ordering approximately 20 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft worth $332
million apiece at list prices.
GAS NATURAL
Gas Natural Fenosa's plans to build a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal in Italy suffered a setback on Friday when
Italy's environment ministry suspended an environmental permit.