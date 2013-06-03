The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Debt-laden Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is considering the sale of its O2 Ireland mobile operator after receiving interest from potential suitors, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

LUTON AIRPORT SALE

Spanish airport operator AENA is planning to take over London Luton Airport from infrastructure group Abertis, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The operator has teamed up with French insurer Axa as a financial partner for its bid, Expansion newspaper also reported on Monday, citing sources.

($1 = 0.7716 euros)