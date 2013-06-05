BRIEF-Broo Ltd announces acquisition of Sorrento hospitality venue
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
VUELING
Low-cost airline Vueling will be bigger than Spanish flag carrier Iberia, International Airlines Group boss Willie Walsh tells newspaper Expansion. "In short and medium-haul routes it will definitely be in five years and possible even before, in three years," Walsh says of the Barcelona-based airline, which IAG took control of in April.
PESCANOVA
Fishing firm Pescanova's administrator Deloitte is confident the company, which filed for insolvency, will receive 55 million euros ($72 million) from creditors, Cinco Dias reports.
GAS NATURAL
Mexican Carlos Slim, the richest man in the world, could increase his stake in Spanish firm Gas Natural to 3 percent from 0.5 percent, Expansion reports, citing energy sector sources.
* Reported on Tuesday FY production value 24.9 million euros ($26.92 million) versus 24.7 million euros a year ago
* Revokes its financial forecast of FY 2016/2017 EBITDA of 2.3 million zlotys ($585,376)