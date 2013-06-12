The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The world's largest clothing retailer reports first quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday. Analysts expect Inditex to post almost flat net profit owing to a cold spring in Europe, the depressed Spanish economy and negative exchange rate effects in some markets.

