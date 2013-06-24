BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications says AGM approves FY cash dividend of 70 baizas/share
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica has agreed to sell its Irish unit O2 for 780 million euros to Hutchison Whampoa subsidiary 3 Ireland, Hutchison said in a statement on Monday.
REPSOL
The board of Spanish oil company Repsol will on Wednesday analyse a proposal by Argentina's YPF on potential compansation after its expropriation from Repsol, El Pais reported citing sources close to the board.
Repsol shareholder Caixabank has given Repsol until July to reach an agreement with YPF, Expansion reported.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
April 1 Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.