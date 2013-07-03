MADRID, July 3 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spain's biggest telecoms company Telefonica signed an
agreement with rivals Vodafone and Orange on
Tuesday, granting them access to its fibre optic network to roll
out faster broadband for customers.
SERVICES PMI
Markit publishes Spain's PMI survey for the service sector,
which will show whether political claims of a stronger economy
in the second quarter are true. Spain's private services sector
accounts for almost half the country's Gross Domestic Product
(GDP).