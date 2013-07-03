MADRID, July 3 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain's biggest telecoms company Telefonica signed an agreement with rivals Vodafone and Orange on Tuesday, granting them access to its fibre optic network to roll out faster broadband for customers.

SERVICES PMI

Markit publishes Spain's PMI survey for the service sector, which will show whether political claims of a stronger economy in the second quarter are true. Spain's private services sector accounts for almost half the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).