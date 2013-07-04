The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DIA
Spanish supermarket group DIA will book a 48 million euro
($62.3 million) net profit from the sale of its Turkish business
to Yildiz Holding and one of its subsidiaries, retailer SOK
Marketler, the company said on Wednesday.
ENERGY REFORM
Spain's government will assume some of the costs to get the
country's energy reform off the ground, Cinco Dias reports on
Thursday, citing sources. The plan will be approved on July 5 or
12, the newspaper says, and is expected to include revenue cuts
of over 2 billion euros for companies. Cinco Dias also reports
that cuts to the renewables sector will be smaller than
expected.
DIVIDENDS
Corporate tax measures announced last week by Spain's
government include the elimination of tax exemptions for
companies that make losses if they still pay dividends to
shareholders, Expansion reports on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)