(Adds bond auction) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Spanish supermarket group DIA will book a 48 million euro ($62.3 million) net profit from the sale of its Turkish business to Yildiz Holding and one of its subsidiaries, retailer SOK Marketler, the company said on Wednesday.

ENERGY REFORM

Spain's government will assume some of the costs to get the country's energy reform off the ground, Cinco Dias reports on Thursday, citing sources. The plan will be approved on July 5 or 12, the newspaper says, and is expected to include revenue cuts of over 2 billion euros for companies. Cinco Dias also reports that cuts to the renewables sector will be smaller than expected.

DIVIDENDS

Corporate tax measures announced last week by Spain's government include the elimination of tax exemptions for companies that make losses on the sale of stakes in other firms if they had received dividends, Expansion reports on Thursday.

BOND AUCTION

Spain expects to sell up to 4 billion euros at a double bond auction on Thursday, which will include a new five-year bond. Results of the auction due at around 0840 GMT.

($1 = 0.7709 euros)