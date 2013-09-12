The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA
BBVA plans to invest 4.5 billion euros in Latin America and
Mexico over the next four years, Spanish media reported, citing
comments by Chief Executive Angel Cano at a conference in Peru.
IBERDROLA, ACCIONA, ACS
Iberdrola, Acciona and ACS are among the 17 companies
shortlisted by the US Army to bid for a total of 1.9 billion
euros of wind energy projects, Cinco Dias reported on Thursday.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica is studying different options to buy out fellow
investors in Telecom Italia without the Spanish group
adding to its own substantial debt burden, a source familiar
with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Separately, Telefonica said it expects to see an uptick in
clients and revenues soon in Spain, which would mark the start
of a turnaround in its weak home market.
REPSOL
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Spain's Repsol are
interested in acquiring the 11 percent stake in a heavy-crude
project that will be left by the exit of Malaysia's Petronas
from the deal's consortium, Venezuela's oil minister said on
Wednesday.
PESCANOVA
Spanish fishing firm Pescanova, which has filed for
insolvency, holds a shareholders meeting to select a new
chairman and board of directors.
