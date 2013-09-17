The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
French telecoms firm Orange's Spanish unit lodges
complaint with country's antitrust agency over tie-up between
rivals Telefonica and TeliaSonera's Yoigo.
TELEFONICA
Telecom Italia has delayed a crucial board meeting
on strategic options to Oct. 3. Telefonica is the biggest single
shareholder and faces a dilemma over how to respond to plans
from other investors to leave the Italian firm
REPSOL
The European Union's General Tribunal upholds fines on
Repsol and Cepsa for fixing prices for asphalt from 1991 to
2002.
REPSOL
The Spanish oil firm is ready to spend between $5 billion
and $10 billion on a U.S. or Canadian exploration and production
company, the Wall Street Journal reported.
ACERINOX
UBX investment bank places 1.91 percent stake in Spanish
stainless steel company Acerinox at 8.15 euros per share after
accelerated book building.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on