Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7
ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,621 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
INDITEX
Zara owner Inditex, the world's largest clothes retailer, said sales at the start of the third quarter rose 10 percent, pointing to recovery after poor weather and a weak yen weighed on profit in the first half.
BANKIA
Bankia is in exclusive talks to sell its brokerage unit to Spanish broker GVC Gaesco in a deal that could close next week, a source involved in the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday. Expansion and Cinco Dias said the sale could be worth between 20 million euros and 40 million euros.
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
MUMBAI, April 7 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp expects its natural gas production to reach a 5-year high in the current fiscal year following the start-up in coming weeks of a long-delayed project in the Arabian Sea, two senior company executives said.