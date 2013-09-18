The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex, the world's largest clothes retailer, said sales at the start of the third quarter rose 10 percent, pointing to recovery after poor weather and a weak yen weighed on profit in the first half.

BANKIA

Bankia is in exclusive talks to sell its brokerage unit to Spanish broker GVC Gaesco in a deal that could close next week, a source involved in the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday. Expansion and Cinco Dias said the sale could be worth between 20 million euros and 40 million euros.

