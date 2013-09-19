The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
The chief executive of Spanish flag carrier Iberia, Luis
Gallego, says in an interview with newspaper Cinco Dias that the
priorities for the airline are reaching agreements with unions,
taking on low-cost rivals and supporting the airline's own
budget offering, Iberia Express. Gallego adds that the fall in
passengers to Madrid's Barajas airport, where Iberia, EasyJet
and Ryanair have all cut services, is not the
Spanish airline's fault. "Iberia is not the problem, it is the
solution," he said.
TELEFONICA
The chairman of Telecom Italia, which Telefonica
is the biggest shareholder in, could resign if a capital
increase is not agreed for the company at a board meeting on
October 3, El Economista reports, citing sources close to
Telecom Italia. The report says Chairman Franco Bernabe could
threaten resignation at an informal shareholder meeting in Milan
on Thursday and adds that Spanish operator Telefonica does not
consider a capital increase a priority.
BOND AUCTION
Spain's Treasury issues between 2 billion euros ($2.67
billion) and 3 billion euros of two bonds due 2016 and 2028 on
Thursday.