The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
Antonio Vazquez, chairman of Spanish flag carrier Iberia and
parent company IAG says in an interview with Expansion that none
of the airline's current problems were caused by its merger with
British Airways and that he is confident Iberia can reach an
agreement with workers to increase productivity. He says nothing
will undo the merger between the British and Spanish airlines,
which recently brought low-cost Barcelona-based carrier Vueling
into the fold, and adds: "IAG is giving Iberia the oxygen it
needs to survive this moment of deep crisis."
NH HOTELES
Hotel chain NH Hotels is seeking an Asian buyer for its
luxury Sotogrande resort, online newspaper El Confidencial
reports, citing property market sources.