The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica has agreed to raise its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, in a two-phase deal that will give the Spanish group an initial 66 percent in Telco with no changes in voting rights.

TREASURY

Spain to to issue between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills at around 0840 GMT. Trading on secondary markets suggests yields will fall compared to previous outing in August.

