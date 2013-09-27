The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

The Italian government is considering changes to corporate law that could force shareholders owning less than 30 percent of a company to launch a takeover bid, a senior Treasury official said on Thursday.

The proposal follows Telefonica's deal this week to take full ownership of a holding company that controls Italy's dominant telecoms group, Telecom Italia.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander Brasil SA will modify its capital structure and pay shareholders a one-off dividend of 6 billion Brazilian reais ($2.73 billion), allowing it to return funds to its Spanish parent which has been suffering losses.

CAMPOFRIO

Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd will reduce its stake in Campofrio to under 30 percent from the current 37 percent within three months, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

ECONOMY

Spain's Economy Minister is expected to present new economic forecasts for 2014 after better-than-expected growth data in Spain and the euro zone in the second quarter.

Preliminary inflation data for September and retail sales data for August are due to be released.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on