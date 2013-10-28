The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Spain's bailed-out lender Bankia BKIA.MC on Monday posted a
nine-month profit of 362 million euros ($499 million), above
analysts' forecasts, though net lending income fell from a year
ago.
DIA
Spain's Dia, the world's third biggest discount grocer, on
Monday posted a 2.5 percent rise in third quarter sales to 2.91
billion euros ($4.0 billion) as business did well in crisis-hit
Spain and emerging markets.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial and state-owned
airport operator Aena have formed competing consortia to bid for
the privatisation of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro airport, Expansion
reported on Monday, without naming sources.
Ferrovial is due to report nine-month results after the
market closes.
