REE
Spanish electricity grid operator Red Electrica posted on
Wednesday flat nine-month core profit as contribution from new
assets offset the impact of lower regulated revenues.
MAPFRE, MEDIASET, ABERTIS
Insurance company Mapfre, media group Mediaset and
infrastructure firm Abertis report nine month earnings.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta has offered assurances to
Italy over the future of Telecom Italia as his company tightens
its grip on its Italian rival.
VISCOFAN
Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Tuesday net
profit fell 0.7 percent to 77.42 million euros in the first nine
months of the year compared with the same period in 2012, due to
higher prices for raw materials.
