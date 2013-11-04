The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Czech investment group PPF could finalise the purchase of
Telefonica Czech Republic from Telefonica for 2.5
billion euros on Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing
two people familiar with the details.
LA SEDA
U.S. investment firm Anchorage is preparing a bid to take
over indebted Spanish plastic bottle maker La Seda de Barcelona
when it files for creditor protection on Monday, Expansion
reported citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the
negotiations.
FCC, BANKIA, REALIA
Nationalised lender Bankia and debt-laden builder FCC have
hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for their jointly-owned
property company Realia, website El Confidencial reported on
Monday, citing unnamed financial sources.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on